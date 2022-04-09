Whenever a cartoon or video game gets a flashy movie adaptation, some big-name star is invariably cast in the lead role and fans usually complain about them not sounding right for the character. That’s why it was such a pleasant surprise when Tails appeared at the end of 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog and actually sounded like Tails. The reason why is because voice actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey reprised her role from the games. Even better, she returns for Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

While you might’ve expected Paramount to replace her with, let’s say, Tom Holland, fans are delighted that O’Shaughnessey got the opportunity to play Tails again in the movies. And, as it happens, so is O’Shaughnessey herself. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress stressed that it isn’t just a big deal for her, but also a “huge win” for the voice-acting community overall as her casting gives other performers hope that they won’t be passed over by Hollywood.

“It’s really huge for me, and it’s huge for the voiceover community,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many of them have reached out to me, and they’re genuinely excited. That is the best thing about the voiceover community: We are all rooting for each other. While it’s a huge win for me, it’s a huge win for all of us. I just got a text in all caps with a million exclamation points from one of my friends about it this morning. It’s just very exciting and unusual. I’ve been doing this for a really long time, and I had no illusions that I would get to do this movie. It just doesn’t often happen. I feel so fortunate; it’s amazing.”

New 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' character posters tease epic showdowns 1 of 10

It’s easy to understand why movie studios prefer to hire major stars for projects like Sonic, and sometimes it’s a smart move. Just look at all the love Idris Elba is getting for his performance as Knuckles in this same movie. Unfortunately, a lot of times it just doesn’t work. e.g. Zendaya playing Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy. Likewise, Chris Pratt’s casting as both Mario and Garfield in upcoming animated films has also garnered groans from social media.

With any luck, then, O’Shaughnessey’s continued employment as Tails will be the huge win she sees it as and inspire a growing trend for voice actors to be allowed to keep their roles when franchises are brought to the big screen. For the moment, catch the two-tailed flying fox in action in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, playing in theaters now.