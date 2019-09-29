Sony Hopes To Have Live-Action Miles Morales In The SUMC Very Soon

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced Miles Morales to cinema-going audiences for the first time, opening up the second Spider-Man to a whole new fanbase. Given the animated movie’s success, it’s no wonder there’s now a greater call to see Miles appear in live-action in the near future, and it seems Sony themselves are fully behind the idea, with the studio hoping to bring him into their own Marvel universe as soon as possible.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us Moon Knight and Black Knight were coming to the MCU – that getting Miles into live-action is a priority at Sony now that their renewed partnership with Disney is keeping Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sources say they’re planning a series of movies starring the character and the first film, specifically, will involve Peter mentoring the younger web-slinger.

Of course, the first hint that Miles was coming to live-action came in Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Donald Glover’s Prowler mentioned having a nephew (Miles was even name-checked in a deleted scene). We assumed this meant that he’d be on his way to the MCU eventually, but it makes sense that Sony would have first dibs on the teen hero and would want to use him in their own universe.

Making a film featuring Peter mentoring him would also please Tom Holland, who’s gone on record several times about his wish to team up with Miles on the big screen. Not to mention that portraying Peter as a mentor might also be the perfect evolution for the character, after his own training at the hands of Iron Man.

While we wait for further news on his live-action future, Miles Morales will return in animated form in Into the Spider-Verse 2, which is in development now. Meanwhile, Peter Parker next appears in 2021’s Spider-Man 3.