Sony Developing Spider-Man Spinoff Movie For Scorpion

With Spider-Man sticking around the MCU, Sony will be plowing ahead with its villain spinoff movies as before. However, given that it’s been announced that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will be able to show up in these films now, it’s possible that it could work the other way around, as well. Meaning that Sony could make solo films for the villains previously used in Marvel Studios productions.

We’ve already told you that a movie for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is in the works at Sony, which would reveal that he faked his death in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Likewise, a standalone outing for Michael Keaton’s Vulture is also in the offering, presumably following on from Spider-Man: Homecoming. But that’s not all, as our sources – the same ones who told us a Nova movie was in active development, which has since been confirmed – say that Scorpion is getting his own film, too. Michael Mando’s version from the MCU will return but it’s unclear at this point if Spider-Man will appear in it.

Spider-Man: Far From Home HD Stills 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the comics, Gargan was a private investigator hired by J. Jonah Jameson, first to tail Peter Parker and then to don an actual tail and become the Scorpion, the natural predator for spiders. The mechanical suit worked great, but the mutagen used to bond him with it drove Gargan insane. He later became another host for the Venom symbiote, which suggests a possible crossover with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock somewhere down the line.

Unfortunately, we don’t know too much more about this project at present, but other Spider-Man-related movies Sony is working on include a Madame Web film, a Prowler pic possibly starring Donald Glover and a Sinister Six film, which would be linked to the MCU – featuring Gyllenhaal, Keaton and others.

Morbius is up next, though, and it arrives in cinemas on July 31st, 2020.