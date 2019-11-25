Sony Reportedly Considering A Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie

2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse couldn’t have been better, but as masterful as the animated movie was, fans can’t help but crave a live-action version that features Tom Holland’s wall-crawler teaming up with various other Spideys from across the multiverse. But could this be something that’s actually on the cards? Well, it’s possible, as we’re hearing that Sony is actively considering such a project.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Nova movie was in active development and that the Inhumans will be rebooted in Ms. Marvel, both of which were later confirmed – a live-action Spider-Verse is on the table at Sony. It’s not 100% happening just yet, we’re told, but they are discussing it. And if it goes ahead, it would feature Holland teaming up with Miles Morales, while other versions of the hero would also appear, even if it’s currently unclear which ones we’d see.

Of course, something that fans would love to witness is previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield coming back to the big screen and we’ve heard that this is an option, too. However, it all depends on whether they’d be up for the idea as neither actor has been approached yet.

Live-Action Spider-Verse Fan Poster Imagines Maguire/Garfield/Holland Team-Up 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Despite the presence of Holland though, this live-action Spider-Verse wouldn’t be connected to the MCU and would be a Sony project, classified as part of their Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. That said, we’re hearing that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would lend a hand and co-produce, if the idea goes ahead. This would follow on from the retooled Sony/Marvel agreement which allows for greater cooperation between the two parties.

Sony’s Amy Pascal has previously teased that such a movie could happen, stating that it’s “possible” and that it would be “interesting” to make it. Likewise, Holland has gone on record several times about his wish for his Peter Parker to work with Miles on the big screen. The vocal fan buzz about the concept must’ve reached Sony’s ears as well as they know it’d be a smash-hit. In other words, it seems like the odds are high for it happening, but until we get some confirmation straight from the studio themselves, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.