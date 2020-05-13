Sony Reportedly Eyeing Nicolas Cage To Play Live-Action Spider-Man Noir

Nicolas Cage is one of the most famous comic book fans in Hollywood, and has never been shy about hiding it. Not only did the actor take his stage name from namesake Luke Cage, but he also ironically had to have his tattoo of Ghost Rider covered up when he was cast to play Johnny Blaze on the big screen, once owned a copy of Action Comics No. 1 featuring the first ever appearance of Superman that sold for over $2 million at auction, and even named one of his sons Kal-El.

While the closest he got to starring as the Man of Steel was in Tim Burton’s infamous Superman Lives, he nonetheless holds the rare distinction of appearing as both Superman and Spider-Man in the same year having voiced the former in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and the Noir version of the latter in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse back in 2018.

Cage’s alternate version of the web-slinging superhero went down a storm with fans, with the actor channeling Humphrey Bogart for his performance as the trench coated and fedora-wearing Spidey from the 1930s, and we’ve now heard that Sony were so happy with the reactions to his take on Spider-Man Noir that they want the National Treasure star to reprise the role in a live-action project.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Now You See Me 3 is in development and Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, both of which were correct – Sony and Marvel are considering expanding their working agreement to include more Spider-Men than just Peter Parker, and with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness creating the possibility for countless alternate realities, the opportunity to bring Cage’s Spider-Man Noir into live-action either via the MCU or the SPUoMC is now being seriously considered.

There’s also the option of a live-action Spider-Verse movie with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire being floated, but that seems a long way off right now. However, if they want to make a 1930s noir-inspired Spider-Man story that stars Nicolas Cage as the title character, then they may as well just take our money now, because that sounds like an awesome idea.