Sony’s Spider-Man Producer Speaks Out On New Disney Deal

2qIt’s been a stressful few weeks for the Marvel fandom, as news of a falling out between Sony and Disney left the future of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in a state of uncertainty, but it looks like the two sides have managed to come to an agreement, clearing the way for Spider-Man 3 to arrive in cinemas just under two years from now.

Naturally, a lot of fans, actors and industry bosses have had plenty to say on the matter, and producer Amy Pascal – whose credits include both of Peter Parker’s solo MCU adventures, as well as last year’s Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – was no exception. In a recent statement, the former chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s motion picture group expressed her delight that the feud with Disney has finally been resolved:

“This is terrific. Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes. This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home Photo Gallery 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In all likelihood, the “dramatic turn” that Pascal is referring to here is the mid-credits twist of the recent Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw the wall-crawler’s true identity exposed to the world. While Peter’s third solo outing will presumably be the film to resolve this plot thread, it’s believed that the hero will be showing up in at least one more MCU project after that.

At the same time, there’s been much speculation that Sony might be hoping to bring Spider-Man into their own cinematic universe, which releases its second installment next year in the form of Morbius. Perhaps we’ll see some evidence of these plans when the Pascal-produced Venom 2 hits theaters on October 2nd, 2020, before Spider-Man 3 wraps up Peter’s MCU solo trilogy when it comes out on July 16th, 2021.