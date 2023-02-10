Spicy but not entirely unreasonable take suggests Zack Snyder has never improved as a director

Even mentioning the name of Zack Snyder in an online setting is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of discussion, debate, and more than a few insults if the conversation casts its gaze towards DC.

There are very few filmmakers in the online era to have gathered such a vocal following, even if the repeated campaigns to have the SnyderVerse resurrected and restored are bordering on delusional at this point. Even then, he’s about as polarizing as they come for a multitude of reasons, but one spicy take may not be as unreasonable as you might think.

Over on Reddit, it’s been suggested that Snyder has never been any better behind the camera than he was on his very first feature, which was of course 2004’s Dawn of the Dead remake. To make things that much more heated, though, several replies have credited the screenplay for elevating the material, which was penned by none other than noted SnyderVerse nemesis James Gunn.

via Warner Bros.

Dawn of the Dead remains Snyder’s top-rated feature on Rotten Tomatoes, so there is evidence to back it up, and it can’t be denied that his more creatively-driven works tend to devolve into self-indulgent territory on occasion, without mentioning his love of an unnecessarily long running time.

Sure, it’s tantamount to slander in some corners of the social media sphere to blast his very name, but you can completely understand the thinking behind Snyder having shown zero improvement over the course of two decades, despite being given increased freedom and blockbuster-sized budgets to do pretty much whatever he wants, especially now he’s at Netflix.