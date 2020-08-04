Here’s How WWE’s The Big Show Could Look As Kingpin In Spider-Man 3

We all love fantasy casting. Who doesn’t? But casting WWE superstar The Big Show as the Kingpin in Spider-Man 3 might just be one of the most underrated fan-casts ever.

For those of you who don’t know, The Big Show is one of the WWE’s largest athletes and has been in the professional wrestling industry for over 20 years. He’s also one of the more seasoned actors when it comes to wrestlers. So, why not give “The World’s Largest Athlete” a shot at portraying Wilson Fisk? He certainly fits the physical requirements. Fisk is described as a large man whose size and strength are a superpower in and of itself, after all.

The ex-Olympic powerlifter sports an expensive white suit and is always crossing paths with everyone’s favorite web-slinger, and now, thanks to some fan art from ApexForm on Instagram, we can get a glimpse as to what it’d look like if the former WWE Champion were to portray Kingpin on the big screen.

This isn’t the first time The Big Show (real name Paul Wight) has been linked to the Kingpin role, of course. In fact, earlier this year during an interview, Wight was open about his desire to go after the part in a potential Daredevil reboot.

“The one that really I’m looking at it, I would love if they do a remake, I’m definitely going to go after pretty hard is that they do a Daredevil remake. And I’m going to definitely go after Kingpin pretty hard. I think Kingpin’s a shoe-in for me.”

At this point, it looks like the best shot of a Kingpin role opening up anytime soon is if Marvel decides to add him into the upcoming Spider-Man 3. However, even if he does show up there, let’s not forget that Daredevil actor Vincent D’Onofrio is still interested in reprising the role. As such, The Big Show may have some competition.