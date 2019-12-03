Spider-Man’s Cameo In Venom 2 Has Reportedly Been Revealed

The situation looked grim there for a while, but Sony and Disney’s new deal to share Spider-Man has actually given us the best of both worlds. Not only will the wall-crawler continue to swing around the MCU, but he’s also free to appear in the SUMC movies from now on. In fact, We Got This Covered has previously reported that a big showdown between Tom Holland’s Spidey and Tom Hardy’s symbiote is being saved for Venom 3, but that doesn’t mean the hero won’t still have a cameo in Venom 2. And here’s how it may go down.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Inhumans were being rebooted and that a Green Lantern show was in development for HBO Max, both of which turned out to be correct – Holland’s scene will see him webbing his way through town when he’ll catch a news report about the crimes of Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage (Woody Harrelson). The audience will then be left with the feeling that Peter Parker’s going to do something about it. Which would, of course, tee up him and Eddie Brock going after Carnage in Venom 3. After they first butt heads with each other, presumably.

There is one stipulation here, though. We’ve been informed that it’s possible Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige could ultimately ask Sony not to include Holland in the pic. After all, it’s been claimed that the producer nixed a role for the webhead in the first Venom as he hated the film and may want to wait until the aforementioned Venom 3 to have Spider-Man show up.

That being said, our sources are pretty confident that Feige will allow it to go through. Especially since it would just be a brief appearance. And even if he doesn’t allow Holland to jump on board the project, we’re told that due to the new deal between the two studios, Sony can still use the CGI Spider-Man suit in Venom 2 and do a cameo with just that being seen on screen. Which wouldn’t be as fun of course as having the actor involved, as they could do a lot more if he’s actually there, but it’d still at least tease Spidey’s presence in the SUMC.

Venom 2, directed by Andy Serkis, is currently shooting in England now ahead of its release on October 2nd. And as soon as we learn more about Spider-Man’s involvement in it, we’ll be sure to let you know.