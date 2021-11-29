‘Spider-Man’ fans debate if they’d rather see Noir or 2099 in live-action
Next month’s No Way Home marks the seventh live-action Spider-Man movie, and his tenth appearance overall if you include Tom Holland’s supporting roles in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but they’ve all been modern-day tales focusing on Peter Parker.
While that’s to be expected given that the iconic superhero’s origins and history are so well known in every corner of the globe, Sony’s animated Into the Spider-Verse gave us a tantalizing peek into what a Spidey blockbuster could look like when another iteration of the web-slinger is the focus.
That’s without even considering all of the variations that didn’t even make the Spider-Verse cut, many of whom could realistically appear in a sequel. With that in mind, a viral tweet has fans debating whether they’d rather see a live-action blockbuster based on the Noir or 2099 Spider-Man, and you can check out some of the reactions below.
Nicolas Cage and Oscar Isaac voiced the roles in Into the Spider-Verse, with the latter only saved for a credits scene cameo. Should Sony decide to expand the live-action Spider-Man universe beyond Peter Parker, then outside of Miles Morales, there aren’t too many candidates that longtime members of the fanbase would love to see more.