‘Spider-Man’ fans debate if they’d rather see Noir or 2099 in live-action

Next month’s No Way Home marks the seventh live-action Spider-Man movie, and his tenth appearance overall if you include Tom Holland’s supporting roles in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but they’ve all been modern-day tales focusing on Peter Parker.

While that’s to be expected given that the iconic superhero’s origins and history are so well known in every corner of the globe, Sony’s animated Into the Spider-Verse gave us a tantalizing peek into what a Spidey blockbuster could look like when another iteration of the web-slinger is the focus.

That’s without even considering all of the variations that didn’t even make the Spider-Verse cut, many of whom could realistically appear in a sequel. With that in mind, a viral tweet has fans debating whether they’d rather see a live-action blockbuster based on the Noir or 2099 Spider-Man, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

NOIR's story goes so fucking hard Holy shit man. I remember first reading it and fucking gasping at what the Fuck happens in it. It would most definitely be a rated R film to really capture all the fuckshit that goes on in that story. I'd love to see it on screen — 🥖『Yosquè Hanamura』🥖 (@nakaai1586) November 28, 2021

Woudnt mind finally seeing another LATIN superhero on the big screen being portrayed…😏nope not at all #SpiderMa2099 #Spiderman pic.twitter.com/aBkd1Q1MDj — HeConquersWhoConquersHimself”VINCIT QUI SE VINCIT” (@NYCBeastDRKing) November 29, 2021

Noir Spider-Man would actually bring something new to the MCU formula a noir story in the MCU would be so refreshing pic.twitter.com/jJWbvXVc7m — will S ❓0❓❓ (@willGDavis) November 29, 2021

2099.



I love the idea of Noir, but the comics weren’t as good as they should have been. Shattered Dimensions nailed the concept.



Whereas Miguel was written and executed brilliantly in most of his appearances. I’d rather see him-done right! pic.twitter.com/RBTfncpV4H — CowJoshBebop🇺🇸 (@BebopJosh) November 29, 2021

Sony should do an Spider-Man 2099 film with Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara (I don't care that he's Moon Knight already) directed by Robert Rodriguez, Spider-Man Noir starring Nicolas Cage with Zack Snyder as director and Spider-Gwen starring Emma Stone with Kate Herron as (1/2). — Yorch (@el_yorch00) November 29, 2021

I would even be down for a animated 2099 movie — Eva needs a new wwbn book asap (@Hellhasaminibar) November 29, 2021

2099 no question. Gimme a futuristic Spidey story with a Blade Runner aesthetic. This debate is really black and white versus hyper color. — Diego (@TheDiegoSol) November 29, 2021

Both, but done on hulu so it can be more violent. Miguel has moments of being more violent, but largely his world in 2099 is alot more distopian.



Also peter in noir uses a gun…and his powers come from a curse, and the noir setting lends itself to darker tones — Zane (@Jazzman4) November 29, 2021

Honeslty I DO miss noir movies, and adapting Spider-Man into a good old style noir would be really nice. Even if it takes some time to polish and find the right cast, story and Director.

I'd go for

Eggers or Noe to make the film unique in their own way.

And make it for adults. pic.twitter.com/xS0TtfgxyI — Sergi Vidal (@iron_sergi) November 29, 2021

Nicolas Cage and Oscar Isaac voiced the roles in Into the Spider-Verse, with the latter only saved for a credits scene cameo. Should Sony decide to expand the live-action Spider-Man universe beyond Peter Parker, then outside of Miles Morales, there aren’t too many candidates that longtime members of the fanbase would love to see more.