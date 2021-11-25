‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ has been removed from Netflix

Just weeks before Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters, countless Marvel fans around the globe have lost their opportunity to watch its immediate precursor on Netflix. As of Nov. 25, Spider-Man: Far From Home has been removed from the streaming giant’s library in many territories around the globe. Though U.S. fans won’t be affected, as the 2019 movie was never on Netflix in the States in the first place, those in the U.K. and various other European countries are losing out.

The second installment in the Home trilogy, Far From Home featured Tom Holland’s Peter Parker going on a summer school trip across Europe with his friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and M.J. (Zendaya). At the same time, he’s enlisted by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to aid new superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in defeating the Elementals, giant monstrosities that are appearing across the continent. But the globe-trotting web-slinger soon discovers there’s more to the situation than meets the eye.

While Far From Home leaving Netflix at this time is a blow, those in the U.K. can still undertake a sizeable Spidey marathon in the run-up to No Way Home as five other movies remain available on the platform. Namely, 2002’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man 3 starring Tobey Maguire, both Amazing Spider-Man flicks with Andrew Garfield and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland’s first solo MCU adventure. Rewatching those films should still provide the perfect prep for the incoming threequel, which could well contain all three of those leading men.

As for those in the U.S., Peacock subscribers are in luck as the entirety of the Sam Raimi trilogy is added to the NBCUniversal platform’s library from Dec. 1, providing plenty of time to binge those before Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters at long last on Dec. 17. And for those U.K. fans smarting after the loss of Spider-Man: Far From Home, it might make you feel better to know that NWH arrives earlier internationally, on Dec. 15.