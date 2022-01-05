We may be weeks removed from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home — which has seen the film crush at the box office — but there hasn’t been any shortage of new looks at the film’s production to keep fans entangled in the franchise’s web.

Today, a concept artist who worked on the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home shared another of their pieces crafted for the film.

Maciej Kuciara, one of the concept artists of the film illustrated an impressive scene of Peter Parker, Happy, and May relaxing at Happy’s Manhattan apartment.

In the work, you can see Peter sitting inside a web hammock strung over the city while Happy stands nearby. May is inside the building next to another friendly face who we also see in the film.

Ultimately, this scene didn’t make it into the final cut of the film in this form. However, the apartment itself wound up being extremely faithful to this concept. Seeing the three of these characters together so relaxed may not have fit in with the film, given its tragic string of events, but there’s no denying that the web hammock would have made a great visual.

Kuciara has shared other concept pieces that were done for the film including Electro’s first battle with Spider-Man and Doctor Strange’s battle with the web-slinger. You can check out those and more artwork on Instagram here.

It’s no secret that this latest Spider-Man film has been an overwhelming success, as it already entered the top 15 highest-grossing films of all time. It remains to be seen how high this can climb as the film’s theatrical run rounds out early this year.