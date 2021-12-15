‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ credits contain a very special surprise

In case you didn’t glean from the title that some major reveals are forthcoming, perhaps a CAPITALIZED AND BOLDED SPOILER WARNING will do the trick.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, it’s time to dive into what happens right before the lights come up on Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you’ve been paying attention to the rumors, then you may not be surprised to discover that Tom Holland’s third solo outing closes with the first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Picking up right from where No Way Home left off, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme discovers that the fabric of reality is not quite as fixed as he’d hoped, which is hammered home by some psychedelic visuals that look nothing short of awe-inspiring on the big screen.

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Photos Reveal Doctor Strange And A Terrified MJ

Tracking down Wanda Maximoff, Doctor Strange asks the newly-christened Scarlet Witch for her assistance. We see some shots of various action beats, including Chiwetel Ejiofor’s returning Baron Mordo, now sporting a sleek new hairdo. This is where things take a turn we weren’t expecting; it looks as though Wanda isn’t the villain of the piece.

Instead, Mordo ominously intones that the former surgeon himself threatens to upset the delicate balance of limitless timelines before we see Strange Supreme in the flesh. That’s right, we’re getting double the Doctor Strange, with Cumberbatch set to do battle with a nefarious version of himself, lifted right from his episode of What If…?.

In short, it looks awesome, and we can’t wait to see how the pieces all come together when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters in May 2022.