‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ cut a reference to 2003’s ‘Daredevil’

Now that that cat is out of the bag about the Charlie Cox cameo as Matt Murdcok / Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor can finally open up about an interesting wink to 2003’s Daredevil film that ended up being cut from the box office behemoth.

Cox had helmed the role of the blind lawyer from 2015 to 2018 on the acclaimed Netflix show Daredevil. Having long lain dormant as the character, after the deal between the streaming service and Marvel fell through, Cox reprised his role as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen by taking up the job of being the defense attorney of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in No Way Home.

In that storied scene, Cox shares the screen at a kitchen table with Holland’s Peter, Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, and Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan — the latter of whom actually appeared in the 2003 Daredevil movie as well. In the critically-maligned superhero flick starring Ben Affleck as the man without fear, Favreau portrayed Matt’s best friend, Foggy.

“I don’t think they used it, but we added a little Easter egg where [Favreau] goes, ‘Yeah, I’m a little foggy on how that happened’ or something,” Cox said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “That was a cool moment for me to meet him and chat about all that stuff.”

So humbled at the prospect of returning as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cox began to question reality after he got the offer from studio head Kevin Feige.

The future is undoubtedly looking bright for the red-clad character, as Cox himself has stated how much he is looking forward to some kind of rematch with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who has also made a return to the MCU in a cameo on Disney Plus’ Hawkeye. It also seems like a very real possibility that Daredevil — as well as all the other Defenders-verse series — may soon be making their way onto a streaming platform owned by the House of Mouse (either Disney Plus or Hulu), since those shows are slated to be removed from Netflix.