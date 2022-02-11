Charlie Cox questioned reality after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ offer

Now that Charlie Cox has made his triumphant return as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to a cameo in the box office behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home, he’s now finally opening up about the whirlwind experience of returning to the character after several years.

Prior to the cameo, in which the blind lawyer portrayed the defense attorney for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, the character long-dormant following the third and final season of the acclaimed Netflix series Daredevil, which wrapped up in 2018.

“It was a pretty surreal moment, I’m not going to lie. Bear in mind that it’s been a few years. And I was pretty convinced it was over,” Cox told The Hollywood Reporter.

Cox recalled MCU boss Kevin Feige’s initial pitch, where he said something along the lines of, “We’ve got some ideas, but I wanted to make sure that you, in principle, are interested.” After Cox confirmed to Feige, “I’m very interested,” he said he didn’t hear from anyone at the studio for two months.

“I got to the point where I wondered if I dreamt it,” Cox recalled.

Awesome Daredevil Season 4 Fan Poster Teases Team Red 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

In that same interview, Cox also talked about how he was taken aback to receive word from friends that audiences in theaters had a vocal and warm reception to Daredevil’s return.

“It’s a strange feeling, but I am so grateful,” he said.

The future of Daredevil is undoubtedly looking bright, including what Cox estimates to be an inevitable rematch with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who was also re-introduced into the MCU via a cameo in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

In addition, now that fans have noticed Daredevil and all the other Netflix Defenders-verse series will soon be leaving the website, that bit of news has generated mixed reactions at the fear that they may be gone for good. However, there’s a glimmer of hope that the shows are merely moving from Netflix to one of the streaming platforms owned by the House of Mouse, Disney Plus, or Hulu.