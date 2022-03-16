Since its Dec. 2021 release, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become a massive blockbuster hit full of surprise return appearances — but perhaps none bigger were the returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. For months leading up to the much-anticipated MCU film, both Maguire and Garfield continued to deny that they had reprised their respective roles as Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Now, after Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally received a digital home media release, an intriguing deleted scene indicates that perhaps Maguire and Garfield’s involvement in the MCU is not yet finished. As per ComicBook.com, in the deleted final cut, Holland’s Peter Parker insists to Maguire and Garfield, “I’ll see you later” as Garfield immediately responds, “you know where to find us.”

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' finally drops an official art with all 3 Spideys 1 of 2

From what we know so far, Andrew Garfield has notably expressed interest in reprising the role — much to the delight of fans — but has subsequently revealed that there are no current plans for his supposed return. On the other hand, Garfield spent months convincing folks that he would not appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it’s quite possible that he’s crying wolf once again. As for Maguire, he speaks highly of his appearance working with Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, and would likely return if asked.

The situation still remains up in the air, but the possibility of witnessing Maguire and Garfield in future MCU films is enough to keep fans interested. For now, folks will just have to sit back, relax, and enjoy Tom Holland’s current reign as Spider-Man.