Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Poster Imagines Matt Murdock As Peter’s Lawyer

Long before the multiverse was confirmed to be a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’d been hearing rumors that Charlie Cox was poised to make either his Marvel Cinematic Universe return or debut as Matt Murdock, depending on whether or not you agree with Kevin Feige about all previous TV shows no longer being canon.

Fast forward almost two years and the scuttlebutt remains exactly the same, with Netflix’s Daredevil heavily speculated to guest star as Peter Parker’s lawyer. Cox was said to have filmed his scenes shortly after production started last year, and the flames were only stoked further after he dropped out of a convention appearance due to a scheduling conflict, right around the time No Way Home was undergoing reshoots.

The unveiling of the long-awaited first trailer has many fans convinced that a disembodied pair of hands glimpsed in the footage belong to New York City’s foremost attorney with a secret double life, and a new fan poster from SPDRMNKYXXIII has taken the concept and ran with it, as you can see below.

Ignoring all of the theories, glimpses, tidbits, hearsay and everything in between, Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be a whole lot of movie based only on what was in the trailer. It’s going to be a tough balancing act to ensure the narrative doesn’t get too crowded or overstuffed, but Tom Holland wouldn’t have called it the single most ambitious standalone superhero blockbuster ever made if he didn’t think he could back it up.