Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans React To Latest Rumored Leaks

Barely a day goes by without some top-secret information purportedly being leaked from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and neither Marvel Studios or Sony have any intention of confirming or denying anything.

The most recent revolved around rumored character descriptions, which offered that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would show up wearing Spidey suits very similar to the ones we last saw them in, while Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin will get an upgrade that leans harder into his comic book origins than Sam Raimi’s 2002 effort.

As you may have noticed, social media is beginning to grow a little desperate waiting for the next full-length trailer to drop, which isn’t expected until after we get a new Morbius promo. As you can see from the reactions below, though, fans are having fun mocking the idea of Sony and Marvel reacting internally to the leaks.

Sony security trying to prevent another #SpiderManNoWayHome leak from happening pic.twitter.com/ZBXGSTZpwU — Indiana LN (@Jugs_MB) October 30, 2021

The longer they keep that Second Trailer, The more stuff will leak. #SpiderManNoWayHome — Bishop 🏹 Belova 🕷 (@SuperSpider2001) October 30, 2021

Feige looking at all the #SpiderManNoWayHome costume leaks pic.twitter.com/h1GvGtPe25 — Marvel Stans Telugu (@Marvel_Stans) October 30, 2021

kevin feige scrambling at marvel studios right now over the no way home costume leaks: pic.twitter.com/1CiCkdQZT3 — cm  (@cm4scii) October 30, 2021

after all these leaks, it wouldn't be too much to leak the whole 2nd trailer either…#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/U8CmvmosST — average Tobey fan (@imissedthepartw) October 30, 2021

Wouldn't be surprised to find out the no way home leaks are all part of a guerilla marketing campaign by marvel — 🌊 Frodo Swagins 🔥 Kingo era (@a_ginger_twat) October 30, 2021

Sony/Marvel knows who has access to these and the leaks would definitely get that person fired…. — Taran Singh 🇨🇦 (@TaranstingVFX) October 30, 2021

So I'm seeing people say that the leak is fake, but I'm also seeing insiders say it's real pic.twitter.com/UK1w8ZIDYR — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) October 30, 2021

im bouta leak the second spider man no way home trailer myself — sim (@simsengh) October 29, 2021

Blocking all these f***ing Spider-Man update accounts! — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) October 30, 2021

I’m muting anyone who shares leaks. Blocking anyone who’s blatantly being a dick about it https://t.co/Gt4IyBtpuT — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) October 31, 2021

The post-credits scenes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Eternals being leaked online ahead of their respective releases has shown that fans won’t be able to keep their mouths shut for a second once rumor becomes fact, so if you want to go into Spider-Man: No Way Home completely cold, you’re best deactivating Twitter for a while.