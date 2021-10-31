Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans React To Latest Rumored Leaks
Barely a day goes by without some top-secret information purportedly being leaked from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and neither Marvel Studios or Sony have any intention of confirming or denying anything.
The most recent revolved around rumored character descriptions, which offered that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would show up wearing Spidey suits very similar to the ones we last saw them in, while Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin will get an upgrade that leans harder into his comic book origins than Sam Raimi’s 2002 effort.
As you may have noticed, social media is beginning to grow a little desperate waiting for the next full-length trailer to drop, which isn’t expected until after we get a new Morbius promo. As you can see from the reactions below, though, fans are having fun mocking the idea of Sony and Marvel reacting internally to the leaks.
-
-
-
-
-
The post-credits scenes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Eternals being leaked online ahead of their respective releases has shown that fans won’t be able to keep their mouths shut for a second once rumor becomes fact, so if you want to go into Spider-Man: No Way Home completely cold, you’re best deactivating Twitter for a while.