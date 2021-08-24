Spider-Man: No Way Home Hi-Res Images Showcase Doctor Strange

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a long time coming, and looking at how the internet reacted when the footage finally dropped last night, all those false dawns and misplaced bouts of anticipation were well worth the wait.

While the promo didn’t give away too much other than the basic setup, some teases of what’s to come and the stinger that revealed spoiler merchant Alfred Molina in all of his glory as Sam Raimi’s returning Doctor Octopus, it did confirm how the multiverse ends up factoring into the narrative.

Despite being explicitly warned by Wong not to do it, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange decides that he knows best and decides to try and erase the world’s knowledge of Peter Parker’s secret identity from the collective consciousness. Naturally, things don’t go to plan, and it’s a plot thread that seems as though it won’t be resolved by the time No Way Home fades to black given what we know about the Sorcerer Supreme’s upcoming solo sequel.

Sony have now released a pair of brand new HD images showcasing the Master of the Mystic arts’ involvement in the web-slinging threequel, which you can check out below.

Doctor Strange’s cockiness has always been one of his major flaws, and now that Tony Stark is out of the picture he could find himself established as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most arrogant hero. As a result, he makes the perfect sparring partner for Tom Holland’s wide-eyed and motor-mouthed Peter in Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially when he’s filling the mentorship void vacated by the erstwhile Iron Man’s death in Avengers: Endgame.