‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lands a perfect CinemaScore

What a difference a few weeks makes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the relative disappointment of Eternals being swept under the rug after Spider-Man: No Way Home exploded out of the blocks to decimate everything in its path.

While Chloe Zhao’s cosmic epic may have scored the worst reviews in franchise history and the lowest CinemaScore to boot, Jon Watts’ threequel currently reigns as the highest-rated live-action Spider-Man movie on Rotten Tomatoes. On top of that, it’s become the first standalone outing for Peter Parker to nab a perfect A+ CinemaScore.

The previous benchmark was set by Sam Raimi’s first two installments, which both earned an A-, but No Way Home‘s top marks have put it in very esteemed MCU company. Of the 27 entries in the series so far, only The Avengers, Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame wound up with an A+.

While things like CinemaScores and RT ratings are entirely subjective, it does help to paint a picture of unanimous critical and audience acclaim. There was never any doubt that fans were going to fall in love with Spider-Man: No Way Home from the second they finally got to lay eyes on it, but the records keep tumbling and the plaudits keep on rolling in on what feels like an hourly basis.