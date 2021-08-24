Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Says He’s Excited To See Tobey Maguire

As you may have noticed, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped yesterday, and it’s already generated fervent speculation across every corner of the internet. Fans were dissecting the footage frame-by-frame from the very second it ended, and we’ve already been inundated with potential sightings of countless heroes and villains.

Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus was the only one who made an appearance in-person, but that hasn’t stopped folks from squinting their eyes and believing they may have spied Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, while there’s a ton of people on social media who apparently have a very good idea of what Charlie Cox’s hands look like.

Ironically, Jamie Foxx was nowhere to be seen in the trailer even though he was the first multiversal returnee announced for the cast almost a year ago, but there was no chance Sony and Marvel Studios were ever going to reveal whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were involved in the very first promo spot.

At this stage, everyone’s expecting the former incumbents of the spandex to swing by, even though neither studio has ever promised us anything of the sort. In a new interview, the Spider-Man franchise’s Mr. Dell may have let the cat out of the bag, after actor JB Smoove was asked which Spidey he was most excited to see Tom Holland sharing the screen with, to which he replied “Tobey Maguire, of course.”

While that’s far from an official confirmation and Smoove is hardly one of the most pivotal cogs in the Spider-Man: No Way Home machine, if the cast are coming out with soundbites like that without fear of Kevin Feige’s reprisal then maybe there’s something to it.