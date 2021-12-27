‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ stars kept the story secret for two painful years

This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

After a year of teasing and wild speculation, Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t disappoint. Despite the occasional leak, Sony and Marvel Studios kept us guessing right up until the December 17 premiere. This campaign of secrecy included Andrew Garfield telling outright lies about deep fakes, Kevin Feige warning us that we might be disappointed, and the stars repeatedly telling interviewers they wouldn’t answer any questions about returning Spider-Men.

That last one made doing press a minefield for the star, with Tom Holland no doubt relieved he didn’t give the game away. The actor is known for inadvertently revealing spoilers, though did a commendably good job of keeping schtum throughout this production.

He discussed this in a new interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Speaking virtually alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, Holland said:

“Even while we were making the movie, we understood how important this was to us, and in turn, how important it was going to be to the fans of Spider-Man and Marve. We would walk on set and certain things would happen, or we would shoot certain scenes, and you could feel this kind of energy on the set. The crew, as well, were losing their minds with some of the stuff that we were doing. So it did feel incredible at the time, and it feels even more incredible now to be sharing it with the world.”

Zendaya agreed:

“We’ve been sitting on these secrets for two years, and honestly, we’re all so tired of lying. Also, it’s just nice to be able to talk about it with people.”

This seems to be common for the Spidey cast, with Marisa Tomei eventually giving up and spilling the beans to her therapist, a smart move as a therapist can’t repeat what their clients say. So, if future MCU stars are having a tough time keeping secrets, why not hire a professional?

But full credit to them for keeping the story secret for so long, as I loved the gasps of delight and surprise from the opening night audience as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire stepped through those portals.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.