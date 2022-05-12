Are we really surprised, though?

Spider-Man: No Way Home has earned more nominations at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards than any other project.

MTV revealed the full list of nominations, on which the 2021 MCU megahit appears in seven different categories. These are “Best Movie,” “Best Performance in a Movie” (Tom Holland), “Best Hero” (Tom Holland), “Best Villain” (Willem Dafoe), “Best Kiss” (Tom Holland and Zendaya), “Best Fight” (“Spider-Men end battle”), and “Best Team” (Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire).

Close behind Spidey is the HBO teen drama series Euphoria, boasting nominations in six categories: “Best Show,” “Best Performance in a Show” (Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya), “Best Kiss” (Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike), “Best Fight” (Cassie versus Maddy), “Here for the Hookup,” and “Best Song” (“Little Star” by Dominic Fike). If you count nominations within categories, Euphoria ties Spider-Man: No Way Home with seven.

In third place is the 2022 film The Batman, receiving nods in four different categories: “Best Movie,” “Best Performance in a Movie” (Robert Pattinson), “Best Villain” (Colin Farrell), and “Best Kiss” (Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz).

Other multiple nominees include Dune, Scream, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Both the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED (which recognizes unscripted programming like reality shows and documentaries) will air on June 5. The UNSCRIPTED leaders are RuPaul’s Drag Race with four nominations, and Summer House and Selling Sunset tied with three apiece.

Fans can vote for their favorites at vote.mtv.com through May 18. Voting is capped at 20 times a day, so please use your spidey-senses accordingly.