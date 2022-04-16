Spider-Man: No Way Home was an amazing gift for Spidey fans as it served all three cinematic webheads well. Not only did it deliver the most moving arc yet for Tom Holland’s Peter, it also celebrated Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s wallcrawlers through their much-hyped returns. It’s actually unknown for certain whether we’ll see any of the trio again on screen, but an intriguing new theory suggests the threequel featured a secret hit at their futures.

As a viral tweet from @BingeWatchThis pointed out, No Way Home‘s credits might just point to what’s next for Peters 1-3. The film’s credits animation displays sketches of its stars alongside their names and it’s interesting to note how the three Spideys are depicted differently. Holland is showcased without his mask while Garfield wears half a mask with both eyes exposed and Maguire has half a mask with one eye obscured.

According to this tweet, there’s a hidden meaning to this. Holland’s lack of a mask means “his story has just started.” Garfield’s half-painted mask, meanwhile, suggests “his story isn’t finished yet” and Maguire’s almost fully-painted mask indicates “his story is about to get finished.”

Peter 1, Peter 2 and Peter 3. pic.twitter.com/T6UjBAHDhv — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) April 15, 2022

So is this theory onto something or is it just wishful thinking? Well, at the very least, we know Sony is keen to do another Spider-Man trilogy with Holland, though the actor remains coy on whether this is something he actually wants to do. Similarly, Garfield says he hasn’t got any further Spidey projects on the way, although we know not to trust him by now. And Sam Raimi’s return to the Marvel fold with Doctor Strange 2 has got folks wanting a Spider-Man 4 for Maguire.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home became the biggest movie of 2021, you can bet that Sony and Marvel will want to capitalize on its success with a range of follow-ups. But for now, the three Peters’ futures remain as mysterious as Mysterio.