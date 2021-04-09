Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Photo Confirms The Avengers Are Still Active

The finale of Avengers: Endgame raised some serious questions surrounding the future of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, with the team losing its heart and soul. Indeed, as the first of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s major players to find out about Nick Fury’s ambitious initiative, not to mention its financial backer who provided the costumes, technology and residence, Tony Stark’s absence will be keenly felt.

Steve Rogers, meanwhile, was the leader of the Avengers and the gang’s moral compass, so it’s another hammer blow to the franchise’s all-stars to try and compensate for such a loss. We know that the band will be getting back together at some point in the future, it just won’t be part of Phase Four, although the upcoming slate of movies and TV shows will at least expand the talent pool exponentially based on the sheer volume of new faces set to make their debuts.

However, a recent set photo from Spider-Man: Far From Home has confirmed that the Avengers haven’t been officially disbanded, and are still technically active within the parameters of the main MCU timeline, as you can see below.

A new picture from the set of #SpiderManNoWayHome features a prop combining the Statue of Liberty with Captain America's shield! (via: @blockbustedpod) Murphy's Multiverse is also reporting the prop will be featured in the backdrop of "a key scene." pic.twitter.com/kQpeCCg4sg — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) April 5, 2021

Based on the poster, the caption that reads ‘Meet NYC’s newest and tallest Avenger’ and the #NYLibertyAvenger hashtag at the bottom, we could see the Statue of Liberty being kitted out with Captain America’s iconic shield in a publicity stunt as part of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s narrative. It could also be tied directly to the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a celebration of the latest superhero to wield the vibranium, although we won’t know for another three weeks whether that’ll be Wyatt Russell’s John Walker or Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson.