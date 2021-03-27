Spider-Man: No Way Home Wrap Party Gifts May Reveal Andrew Garfield’s Spidey

Having initially started production in October of last year when the second unit pitched up in New York City, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has entered the final stretch of its shoot, with Tom Holland celebrating the occasion by revealing a shirtless photo to the world as anyone probably would if they’d put the work in to get into superhero shape.

There’ve been a whole lot of set pictures snapped from a distance that have revealed the majority of the cast’s familiar faces, but so far, Marvel and Sony have done a great job of keeping everything else under wraps. Indeed, Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch were confirmed for No Way Home months ago, but nobody’s managed to catch a glimpse of either Electro or Doctor Strange as of yet.

That’s made it even more difficult to separate the fact from fiction when it comes to the revolving door of surprise guest stars linked to the project, but it would probably be safe to assume that at the very least, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be dropping by. In fact, a new goodie bag being handed out to the crew for the wrap party reveals a Spider-Man costume that looks suspiciously like the one Garfield sported in his two outings under the spandex, and you can check it out below.

Not only does it have the red piping and blue fingertips that Garfield wore in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, but it’s noticeably different from the outfit Holland has been wearing any time we’ve seen him in costume. It could always just be a major troll job, but even though we’ve been promised nothing, fans will be upset if the former Spidey don’t show up in No Way Home.