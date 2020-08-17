Here’s How Scorpion Could Look In Full Costume In Spider-Man 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise has so far made a point of using villains that we haven’t seen in any of the web-slinger’s live-action movies before, with the upcoming third installment heavily rumored to continue that trend by handing Kraven the Hunter his big screen debut.

Both Homecoming‘s Vulture and Far From Home‘s Mysterio had their creation and motivations tied directly to Peter Parker’s mentor Tony Stark and his technology, but with Spidey’s father figure having been killed off during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man 3 will have to offer up a new origin story for the main antagonist.

It isn’t just the major villains where the MCU’s Spider-Man movies have introduced names from the comic book back catalogue that we haven’t seen before, either, with Donald Glover’s Homecoming cameo in particular having potentially huge significance. Not only did it hint that we might see him as the Prowler one day, but he directly name-dropped his nephew, meaning Miles Morales exists somewhere in the shared universe.

Of course, another longtime Spider-Man foe that we saw in Homecoming was Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan, who every self-respecting fan knows as his alter-ego Scorpion. The movie’s post-credits scene teased that he could be returning in the future even though he was absent from Far From Home, and some new fan art from Jackson Caspersz imagines how he could look in the character’s classic armor, which you can check out below.

There’s been no shortage or rumors that Mando’s Scorpion could play a much bigger role in a future Spider-Man movie, and with the possibility of the MCU crossing over with Sony’s SPUoMC for a Sinister Six spinoff, he could even end up becoming a featured villain across two franchises if the cards fall in the right way.