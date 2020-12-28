Spider-Man And Venom Will Reportedly Team Up Against Carnage

Sony have obviously wanted Spider-Man and Venom to either face off or team up in a big budget blockbuster for a long time now, but so far, all they’ve managed to do is throw the woefully miscast Topher Grace into Sam Raimi’s third installment against the director’s will, adding one too many subplots to a movie that was already creaking under the weight of its own ambition.

When The Amazing Spider-Man series was being eyed as the launchpad for an entire shared universe, though, the plan was for Alex Kurtzman to co-write and direct a Venom spinoff. However, given that Kurtzman and regular collaborator Roberto Orci had been responsible for scripting Michael Bay’s first two Transformers films, Cowboys & Aliens and Star Trek Into Darkness, with the former eventually making his directorial debut on Tom Cruise’s disastrous The Mummy, it would be fair to say that the symbiote dodged a bullet.

Of course, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock is now established as the focal point of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, which admittedly has a lot to do with the fact that he’s the only one to have been in a movie, but that’ll change next year when Morbius arrives. The studio’s new agreement with Marvel will obviously contain some sort of contractual obligation that’ll see Tom Holland cross paths with the SPUMC roster, and tipster Mikey Sutton now claims the MCU’s Spider-Man will team up with Venom to battle Carnage down the road.

There are no further details available, and you’d imagine this is all dependent on Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady surviving until the end credits of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is far from guaranteed, but most people will fully be expecting Hardy and Holland to share the screen in the not too distant future, regardless of how it ends up happening.