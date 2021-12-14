At long last, we’re only three days away from the release of the much-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home and if your hype level isn’t already up to eleven, Marvel Studios is taking care of that by bombarding us with little snippets and sneak peeks from the upcoming threequel.

It feels like ages since audiences all around the world were this excited for a Marvel movie. No Way Home will not only mark the introduction of the multiverse to the MCU’s interconnected narrative, but it will also bring back beloved villains from all over the live-action Spiderverse.

Now, as you may have already worked out from the first two trailers, this particular outing will revolve around Tom Holland’s Peter Parker coming to terms with his identity becoming exposed and seeking out Doctor Strange’s help to fix it.

While we’ve yet to learn how the spell somehow backfires and opens the door to the multiverse, Spider-Man and Stephen Strange will butt heads at one point in No Way Home, and this latest sneak peek, which you can check out below, shows the former struggling to keep up with the Sorcerer Supreme’s magic tricks.

As can be observed, Strange is trying to convince Peter to leave some folks, presumably Spider-Man villains like Doc Ock and Green Goblin, to their inevitable doom. And since it’s already clear that they’ll somehow find their way into the MCU, we can take a pretty good guess at who’ll come out on top in this fight.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out in theaters on December 17.