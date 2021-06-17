[SPOILERS] Is Reportedly No Longer Alive In The Matrix 4

Ever since series co-creator Lana Wachowski revealed back in 2019 that The Matrix 4 was moving out of rumor territory and into full-blown production, fans have been eager to learn more not only about the film’s setting but its characters, too. Central cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss were confirmed to be reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively for the sequel shortly after the news broke, with other returnees announced since including Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian) and Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson).

One glaring omission, however, is Morpheus. Neo’s savior, mentor and the former captain of the Nebuchadnezzar has gone utterly unmentioned since Warner Bros. revealed the franchise’s comeback, and it would seem, thanks to a recent leak, that the answer for why he won’t be present (or at the very least, not played by Laurence Fishburne) has finally been provided.

It goes without saying, of course, that everything you read from here on out is unverified information, so we’d recommend holding off on citing this as anywhere close to official for the time being. As reported by Giant Freakin Robot, though, who claims to have learned of previously unreleased plot details from an anonymous source, Morpheus’ absence will be a result of his off-screen death years prior to the events of The Matrix 4. In the 60 years that have elapsed since he passed away, Niobe has assumed the mantle of leader in the real-world population of humans and will be aged (presumably through digital effects) to look much older.

Assuming this is all true, then, it’ll be interesting to learn whether the death of Neo’s dear friend will have any bearing on the narrative or simply be used as a means to write out a character deemed to serve little purpose in the story being told. We’ll just have to wait and see what transpires, but in the meantime, let us know what you make of this development in the usual place below!

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be with us on December 22nd, 2021.