[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Become The Most Powerful Villain In The MCU

Just because the first three Phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe slowly revealed Thanos to be the big bad responsible for most of the tragedy to befall the Avengers, that doesn’t mean it has to happen again in Phase Four and beyond.

We’re still waiting for the next theatrical era of the MCU to kick off when Black Widow finally and definitely lands in July, but as a prequel, it’s probably not going to give us a great deal of information as to what the overarching storyline of the upcoming film and television slate is going to be. There’s been no shortage of candidates floated as possibilities to be the new major antagonist for the MCU‘s roster of heroes, though, and Marvel themselves even put out a survey asking fans who they’d want to see. However, insider Daniel Richtman is now offering up the intel that the franchise’s next big villain is going to hit much closer to home.

Moody Doctor Strange 2 Fan Poster Teases Strange/Scarlet Witch Face-Off 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As per the tipster’s information, Wanda Maximoff is going to become established as an all-powerful baddie. In fact, he says that she’ll be the most powerful villain in the MCU, but that’s about the extent of how deeply he dives into the specifics. It’s certainly a possibility, though, with Scarlet Witch embracing the rapidly expanding extent of her powers and finally getting a snazzy costume by the end of the WandaVision finale.

We know she’s taking second billing behind the title character in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, too, and there’s a 50/50 chance that by the time the credits roll, the Sorcerer Supreme will have either forced Wanda to see the errors of her ways, or she’ll have turned to the dark side for good, which is bad news given that Kevin Feige has already called her the most powerful figure in the entire MCU.