Star Wars Actor Ray Park Trending On Twitter After Controversial Instagram Post

Actor Ray Park, best known for portraying Darth Maul in Star Wars, recently became a trending topic on social media, confusing and exciting a lot of fans at the same time.

Park recently came back for the seventh and final season of The Clone Wars, helping the crew choreograph the fight scene between his character and Ahsoka Tano for “The Phantom Apprentice.” Over the years, though, there have been talks on and off about the possible return of Maul in future Star Wars media, and his cameo at the end of Solo has kept fans speculating to this day. Now, with the actor’s name trending on Twitter, many were lead to believe that there may soon be an announcement about his return. But alas, this has nothing to do with that galaxy far, far away.

The man behind Sidious’ former apprentice actually trended after posting a shocking video of himself and his wife on Instagram, wherein she can be seen performing sexual acts on him. He even shared her phone number later on. While the platform has since taken the video down, a lot of people took screenshots and are currently debating the implications for their favorite Sith renegade.

Here are just some of their reactions:

Oh Ray Park is trending. Nice, I guess the Darth Maul rumors were tr- pic.twitter.com/yE8mzLpMYp — Jay ✊🏼😷 (@_champagnepepe) July 25, 2020

"Oh shit! Ray Park's trending, so maybe Maul really is popping up in D+ shows. Let me just take a look at his IG for an announceme-" pic.twitter.com/NDjtTkVTug — Daniel (@DanielTheTEMP) July 25, 2020

So Ray Park AKA Darth Maul posted a video on Instagram of him getting…

Say goodbye to that Maul series

This sucks

I mean it really blows

He was just getting ahead pic.twitter.com/VIZXJ35miQ — StarWarsOnly (@StarWarsOnly2) July 25, 2020

Me: "Ooo, Ray Park is trending. Are we getting more Darth Maul material?" Me when I click: pic.twitter.com/LPpEBApRhT — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) July 25, 2020

I think it's fake

TLJ fans want to dismantle anything about star wars that could bring back old fans. So the fringe fans on the left hacked and exposed this to give him a bad rep. Just a thought. — ryuko (@xSenketsu) July 25, 2020

With no official word from Park or his wife just yet, some fans seem to think that the actor’s account was hacked. Others, meanwhile, suggest that he did this as revenge after learning that his wife had cheated on him.

Either way, this incident won’t bode well for Park and his future in Disney’s Star Wars franchise. This is especially true when you consider the company’s excessively tactful behavior when it comes to scandals such as these. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what lies at the bottom of this new scrutiny.