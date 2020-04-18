Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally began the Siege of Mandalore story arc this week and even launched into Revenge of the Sith, but the episode’s most heartbreaking scenes revolved around the long-awaited reunion between the Master and his Padawan.

Ahsoka may have started out as a side character in the early days of the Clone Wars, but her gradual evolution from a sidekick to one of the story’s main characters to one of the most significant players in the Skywalker Saga can’t help but make us emotional as the series comes to its definitive end in the next three weeks.

The latest episode, titled “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” started out by showing Anakin and Obi-Wan engaging the Separatist Army on an unknown world. Receiving a transmission from the mothership, the two realize that Ahsoka has returned. The Mandalorians then reveal that they’ve found the whereabouts of Darth Maul and intend to launch an assault on Mandalore, but Obi-Wan is reluctant to help them out.

Ultimately, the fleet gets word that General Grievous has attacked Coruscant. This compels the two Jedi Generals to leave Ahsoka with a fraction of the 501st and rush to relieve the Grand Army of the Republic in the capitol. Amidst all of these events, we got an emotional reunion between Anakin and Ahsoka where he gave Snips two new lightsabers, this time in blue.

It’s certainly been quite a journey over the last decade, but if the scene itself wasn’t enough to bring you to tears, perhaps a new piece of artwork shared by executive producer Dave Filoni can do the job. See for yourself below:

With Anakin and Obi-Wan leaving for Coruscant, the events from this point forward are happening concurrently with Revenge of the Sith. As Ahsoka revealed in Rebels, the last time she saw Anakin, he was rushing off to save the Chancellor, so this was the last moment the two share before meeting again as adversaries in “Twilight of the Apprentice.”

Of course, the story of Anakin is over, but according to Ashley Eckstein, the finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will prove fundamental to the Skywalker Saga as a whole. Suffice it to say, we can barely hold our excitement for the last three episodes.