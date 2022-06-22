Today saw the release of the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale and with it, our nerd dreams fulfilled. From the promised “rematch of the century” to a few fandom-shattering cameo appearances, the last episode had everything we were expecting to see and then some. But Ben Kenobi saying “hello there” wasn’t the only nod to the legendary prequel memes that have been around for more than a decade.

In their final fight, there’s a moment when Darth Vader realizes that he can’t risk giving Obi-Wan a high ground. Fortunately, there aren’t any high grounds on the plain where they’re fighting, so the Sith Lord decides to make his own by shattering the earth beneath Obi-Wan’s feet. The protagonist falls a dozen feet down into a pit, surrounded by a thousand pieces of churned-up rock.

Vader looks down on Obi-Wan for a brief second and decides the best way to finish off his old mentor and brother, Force-pushing several pieces of rock into him and effectively burying him alive in the pit. The Jedi Master ultimately gets out and defeats Vader in the ensuing fight, but Star Wars fans are nevertheless glad that Vader finally got to give Obi-Wan a taste of his own medicine.

babygirl got the highground pic.twitter.com/VfHNuWNf4z — 🐝sar | even stars burn out🌙 (@acrossthestrs) June 22, 2022

Others are finding it hilarious that Vader lost even despite claiming the high ground.

He have the high ground but still lose, you know who's the king of high ground pic.twitter.com/xlBAx4OJxj — cal (@deathtojedi) June 22, 2022

Vader certainly has a flair for the dramatic, even if he probably should’ve finished off Obi-Wan when he had the chance. This is now twice he’s been left to lick his wounds after an embarrassing spar with his old master. But as proven time and again, third time pays for all, and Vader finally got to exact his revenge on Kenobi in A New Hope.