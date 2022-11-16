‘Star Wars’ fans celebrate what everyone thought would be a pivotal sequel trilogy scene until it wasn’t

Star Wars fans are still savoring the demise of one of the most villainous characters ever to desecrate The Force.

Shady_Hound sparked a discussion about the shocking demise of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) in the r/StarWars subreddit, proclaiming it to be the most satisfying event in the sequel trilogy. The Redditor gleefully described how gratifying it felt to be caught off-guard by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) joining forces with Rey (Daisy Ridley) to defeat the infamous tyrant, writing, “Snoke’s Death Appreciation – This is the best moment of the sequels for me. I was a solid mix of amazed and confused and it’s all capped by a “hell yeah!” Rey/Kylo team-up.”

As usual, conversation about the Star Wars sequels soon turned to criticism of J. J. Abrams’ storytelling skills. Another fan chimed in about how what appeared to be a decisive moment in the story turned out to be an anti-climax. Incredible_mandible’s view was the events that followed Snoke’s death were a letdown.

Tiyan described Snoke as a shoddy Emperor Palpatine knock-off. They also agreed that the plot twist of Snoke’s sudden death was an opportunity to deep dive into Kylo Ren’s reign as Supreme Leader.

Another Redditor shared the view that the post-Snoke direction of the sequels trilogy was a missed opportunity to develop Kylo Ren into the arch-nemesis of the Resistance.

AccomplishedCut779 described the sequels as clumsy and somewhat haphazard. In their view, the Snoke character was never adequately fleshed out, making him a disposable figure.

Abrams’s creative decisions still baffle some Star Wars fans, who seem to feel cheated out of a more exhilarating outcome. However, there is some comfort in the probability that Artificial Intelligence will eventually revolutionize how audiences interact with movies, and it’s not farfetched to imagine a day when fans can tailor the trajectory of their favorite films to suit their liking.

Star Wars: Episode VIII -The Last Jedi is streaming on Disney Plus.