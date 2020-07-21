Star Wars Fans Prefer A Disney+ Solo Series Or Movie To A Theatrical Release

Alden Ehrenreich’s recent interview with Esquire certainly reignited the debate about whether Disney should do a Solo sequel, but it seems that most Star Wars fans would prefer a Disney Plus series or movie to the conventional theatrical production.

Barring all its obvious shortcomings, especially when it came to marketability, the 2018 spinoff movie was a decent flick. And Ron Howard sure took advantage of an all-star cast. Granted, the film bombed at the box office and even ended up costing Disney tens of millions of dollars, but over the last two years, Solo has grown on fans, many of whom now want the titular character back. And yet, Lucasfilm hasn’t announced anything regarding their plans for the future of the franchise.

Of course, some reports indicate that the company is looking to develop a TV series, a production like Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian that would premiere on Disney Plus. Which makes sense when you think about it. After all, the first movie didn’t do well in theaters, so what could possibly incite cinemagoers to go catch a potential sequel? Even the return of Darth Maul couldn’t help a Solo sequel on the big screens.

That’s probably just as well since it would seem that not even Star Wars fans are keen on a theatrical release. A recent poll on Coming Soon asked users how they’d want Ehrenreich’s scruffy-looking nerf herder to return, and the majority seem to favor a Disney+ series or movie.

While some still petition for Solo 2, the poll revealed that 40% (or 409 votes) prefer a Disney+ release and 23% (or 239 votes) would be interested in a theatrical sequel. Additionally, a whopping 20% don’t want the character to return at all, thinking that Lucasfilm should give him a break. And close to 12% want him to appear in other Star Wars projects as a side character. The rest, meanwhile, would rather have the producers recast the role.

If anything, the poll is proof that the Star Wars fandom is more divided than ever. As for the legendary smuggler-turned-hero, it remains to be seen what Lucasfilm ultimately decides. Whatever it is, though, we’ll know soon enough.