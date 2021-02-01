Static Shock Will Reportedly Join The DCEU’s Justice League

DC’s back catalogue of animated movies and TV shows has always boasted a dedicated and loyal fanbase, so it wasn’t a surprise that the announcement made at last summer’s DC FanDome that a Static Shock movie was in active development went down a storm, and the excitement only increased when it was revealed that Michael B. Jordan was attached as one of the producers through his Outlier Society company.

Not only is he one of the industry’s premiere young talents, but he’s also well-versed in the superhero genre having starred in found footage hit Chronicle, voiced Cyborg in Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, played one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most memorable villains in Black Panther and developed comic book series Raising Dion for Netflix, which was renewed for a second season in January 2020. Of course, he was also in Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four, but let’s just ignore that.

There’s been little word on the project since it was first announced other than hints that it could be an HBO Max exclusive release, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be back as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Static Shock will be set up as a major player in the DCEU and at some point in the future will join the next iteration of the Justice League.

The casting process for the Static Shock solo movie has yet to get underway, but having also made an appearance in everything he’s produced so far, the smart money is on Jordan being involved as an onscreen talent as well. The 33 year-old is too old for the title role, of course, but if the studio have big plans for the fan favorite hero, then he’d be a valuable addition as either a mentor or father figure.