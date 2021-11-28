Stellan Skarsgård becomes a hero for defending superhero movies
It’s admittedly beginning to grow a little tiring hearing filmmakers of a certain generation bash the superhero genre for its ubiquity, but you can understand where they’re coming from in terms of their background and how they got into the industry in the first place.
Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and Jane Campion, all of whom have made disparaging comments about spandex-clad superheroes saving the world in big budget blockbusters, tend to almost exclusively make character-driven dramatic pieces that rely on their artistry above all else.
Then there’s Ridley Scott, no stranger to helming productions that cost upwards of $100 million, who simply decried them as “boring as sh*”. It’s a never-ending debate, but an unlikely hero has stepped out of the shadows to offer what’s probably the most informed and eloquent take we’ve heard yet.
As you can see below, fans are praising Stellan Skarsgård for how he addressed the matter, which comes from a position of knowledge as an MCU veteran that’s lent support in plenty of prestige pictures and independent films.
The superhero boom has been going on for over 20 years now, and there’s no sign of comic book adaptations ever losing their luster among audiences, so the old guard are simply going to have to grin and bear it.