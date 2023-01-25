Author Stephen King told fans he is tired of the whinge fest that ensues every year after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces the nominees for the annual Oscars.

The King of Horror took to Twitter to shut down criticism of the nominees, and he praised this year’s selection for being unusually equitable.

Every year, as soon as the Academy Award nominees are announced, the pissing and moaning starts. This year happens to be an exceptionally good one, I think–a nice spread of films and an excellent roster of actors and crew. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 25, 2023

However, it must have escaped King that whinging about the Oscar nominees each year is just as gratifying as publishing curmudgeonly tweets about the culprits. Unsurprisingly, some fans couldn’t resist teasing the literary legend.

Louise Mench replied with a tongue-in-cheek complaint about not being nominated for an Oscar, even though she’s never been in any films.

I think it’s a goddamn outrage that I wasn’t included. It’s true that I haven’t been involved in any films, but that shouldn’t stop me being recognized, and I am up in arms that I have not been so. — LouiseMensch 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LouiseMensch) January 25, 2023

ZombieSchmombie pointed out that one criticism of the Academy was relevant to King, considering the numerous film adaptations of his books: The habit of repeatedly overlooking the horror movie genre.

Something that always warrants a complaint every single year, however, is that they just refuse to acknowledge Horror. — Otis Edwards (@ZombieSchmombie) January 25, 2023

Another fan seemed genuinely aggrieved about the Academy’s selection process, pointing out the contradictory nomination of Top Gun: Maverick while passing Tom Cruise through for the umpteenth time, even though he carried the entire film.

Yeah but how can they nominate Top Gun Maverick for movie of the year, but not Tom Cruise for best actor? There would be no movie without him & it was the finest acting of his career.. every year the Academy gets more irrelevant 👎 — David (@DavidAP_74) January 25, 2023

Returning to the topic of the of King adaptations, another fan tweeted that author ought to receive an Academy Award in his own right for his contributions to the film industry.

You deserve an oscar for your contributions towards the industry with your books. — Hans W. von Wirth (@hwvw) January 25, 2023

The Academy has recognized several films based on King’s work. In 1990, Kathy Bates won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Annie Wilkes in the film adaptation of King’s novel Misery. In addition, The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile both landed Best Picture nods.

As part of the community of people whose work has been honored by the Academy, it’s not strange that King may find it challenging to relate to people outside of that privileged circle. Ultimately, he wants everyone to enjoy themselves and without detracting from this year’s nominees as they have their moment in the sun.