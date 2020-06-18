Stephen King Highly Recommends Netflix’s Newest Original Movie

Stephen King may be one of the most famous and prolific authors on the planet with countless adaptations of his work in development at any given time, but that doesn’t mean his entire life has to revolve around the scary stuff and nothing else. Like millions of people around the world, King has also remained largely confined to his home as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, and has increasingly taken to giving recommendations on movies and TV shows to watch to his millions of online followers.

His latest pick is Spike Lee’s Netflix joint Da 5 Bloods, which a huge number of the streaming service’s 183 million subscribers have already devoured based on how quickly it shot towards the top of most-watched lists in countless countries shortly after becoming available last week. The Vietnam drama has already earned a reputation as one of the best movies of the year, and seems poised to be a serious awards season contender, with Delroy Lindo’s incredible performance in particular one of the undoubted highlights.

DA 5 BLOODS: "We ain't home, son. We ain't home."

This film is fabulous, for all sorts of reasons. Right movie, right time. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 16, 2020

Although Lee could never have predicted just how well the story he was telling in Da 5 Bloods would dovetail with the current demand for widespread social and racial equality, the timing was incredibly prescient for a filmmaker who has never been shy in injecting their personal beliefs or opinions into their work.

The director recently admitted that none of the major studios were willing to fund the project, which has always been viewed as a major reason for why so many of Hollywood’s biggest names have been migrating to streaming in recent years. And whoever turned Da 5 Bloods down must be kicking themselves now after it cemented Spike Lee’s major return to form following the similarly-acclaimed BlackKklansman.