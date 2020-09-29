Stephen King Praises J.K. Rowling, Calls Her A Gifted Storyteller

Stephen King is no stranger to tweeting out terrifying things, but this might take the cake for the one that leaves the most people with a knot in their stomach. The famed horror author took to Twitter today to praise J. K. Rowling’s latest book and commend her skills as an author. His exact words are:

“TROUBLED BLOOD is as good or better than the other Cormoran Strike/Robin Ellicott novels. J. K. Rowling is a wonderful storyteller and a gifted stylist. I’m loving this one.”

A few years ago this seemingly innocuous tweet wouldn’t be a big deal at all. It’s just one bestselling writer complimenting another. Recent events, however, have prompted a firestorm centered around this post. Comments from fans are ranging from disappointed to downright disgusted due to Rowling’s unabashed transphobia over the past several months.

The novelist has been slammed by many big names this year, including (but not limited to) the stars of the franchise she invented. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have each vocalized their strong disapproval of the harmful stances on the transgender community that the Harry Potter creator has repeatedly shared with the world. Radcliffe, who played the titular wizard in the series, even went so far as to say he’s open to a return to Hogwarts as long as Rowling isn’t involved.

Not every reaction to her views has been negative, though. Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the film adaptations, has voiced his support for the writer. Apparently, now King is doing so as well.

It’s difficult to see his praise of the 55-year-old’s latest work as anything other than a stamp of approval, especially considering the fact that her book features a trans serial killer. No matter how great her “storytelling” might be, this plot choice seems like a deliberate decision to quadruple down on her bigoted rhetoric and give a middle finger to all of her critics. It’s therefore hard to separate the art from the artist in this case.

Do you think King’s comments on Rowling and her new novel are troubling or do you see no problem with the ringing endorsement? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!

Troubled Blood is now available wherever books are sold.