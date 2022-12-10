Stone-hearted fan suggests Marvel’s most iconic couple should stay single in the MCU

After Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in 2021, what direction should the franchise take after everyone’s memory of Spider-Man has been erased by Doctor Strange? Fans on Reddit have some great ideas and that includes leaving out the relationship between Peter Parker and MJ.

Mourning the death of Aunt May, Peter Parker decided not to reintroduce himself to Ned and his longtime girlfriend Mary Jane. Instead, the movie ends with him deciding to reinvent his suit and carry on with his mission. One fan would have it stay that way for a while, possibly because the idea of romance is getting old or it slows down the action in the story. Who knows?

One fan loves the idea of Peter having a different love interest. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t want MJ completely out of the picture, and her favorite version of the character is the one played by famous actress and singer, Zendaya.

“I suspect Gwen Stacy will be (officially) introduced before MJ regains her memory and afterward MJ will come back…

No real evidence for this being the plot but I kinda think MJ will be crucial in helping Peter get over the death of Gwen (assuming that does happen again). Zendaya is far too amazing to not have a bigger role down the line…”

One fan agrees with the original statement, at least for just one movie—and that includes writing Ned out of it as well. The mention of Ironheart brings an interesting twist to the discussion. With the transition of Suri into the Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and seeming to introduce Ironheart as the replacement for Iron Man, there appears to be a trend in the MCU that might continue into further waves of reinvention.

Another fan seems to be down with Peter Parker remaining single. While Gwen Stacy could easily be an ongoing love interest of Spider-Man, Black Cat would play a confusing role. Sometimes, she wants to cut him, and other times she wants to love him. Will she ever make up her mind? Regardless, Parker has some options, and exploring these different avenues might be fun for the fans.

Sony and Marvel Studios have made it clear that they are planning on releasing a new trilogy centered around the amazing superhero. Whether that’s going to be a television series or a new line of films has yet to be determined, but it will be interesting to see how they approach the return of Spider-Man to his loner vigilante status and how they develop him from there.