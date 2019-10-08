Stranger Things Star David Harbour Wants To Do A Con Air Reboot

Stranger Things star David Harbour recently took to social media to show off his new look, and also threw his hat into the ring to star in a reboot of action classic Con Air. Comparing his latest hairdo to the glorious mullet sported by Nicolas Cage in the 1997 blockbuster, Harbour also offered to pick up a white tank top and head to the desert.

Obviously, the 44 year-old’s comments are more than a little tongue-in-cheek, but in the age we live in where any movie with even the slightest hint of name recognition is being remade and rebooted, an update of Con Air has more than likely been floated in a boardroom somewhere in Hollywood on more than one occasion.

Simon West’s wildly over-the-top actioner has rightfully gained a huge cult following over the last two decades, with Nicolas Cage’s starring role cementing him as the biggest star in the genre during the mid-90s, with Con Air completing a holy trinity of Cage-led blockbusters from the same era that also included The Rock and Face/Off, with the latter also reportedly rumored to be getting the remake treatment.

Con Air also featured one of the most memorable and eclectic ensemble casts to be found in any big-budget studio blockbuster, with John Malkovich, Ving Rhames, John Cusack, Danny Trejo, Dave Chappelle and Steve Buscemi also along for the ride. While Stranger Things has dramatically increased David Harbour’s standing in the industry, the last time he headlined a reboot we got Hellboy, and we all know how that turned out.

As well as potentially returning for the fourth season of Netflix’s smash-hit series, Harbour is also set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Widow, where he plays the villainous Red Guardian. After that, we’ll just have to wait and see, but literally anything is possible in Hollywood these days, so he may end up getting his wish and find himself attached to a Con Air reboot.