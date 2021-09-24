Super Mario Bros. Cast Reveal Leaves Fans Demanding Danny Devito Voice Role

With Nintendo sharing the cast for its upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. film the reaction from fans has been quite mixed. Some fans have been celebrating seeing household names such as Jack Black or Seth Rogen taking part in the project, while others have other ideas of who should voice these iconic roles.

Since the announcement, many fans have spoken out with the opinion that Chris Pratt should not have been cast as Mario, rather Danny Devito should have been given the role. The film is set to be animated so the actor would only be lending their voice but still, fans have taken to social media in force sharing this sentiment.

Danny Devito should've been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed. pic.twitter.com/SRYjIRgfjI — Lucina(Hiatus)🦋🇲🇽🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@LucinaDraws) September 23, 2021

Danny DeVito when Nintendo calls to offer him a voice role in the Mario Bros. animated film pic.twitter.com/oreJPOaHRF — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) September 23, 2021

petition to change mario from chris pratt to danny devito so we can see mario and luigi play night crawlers — ⚡woof woof⚡ (@ISANANIKA) September 23, 2021

I cannot believe we have been robbed of Danny Devito as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi…



This is *criminal* pic.twitter.com/6wP7UmPcYc — Mark “Sherlock” Hulmes (@sherlock_hulmes) September 23, 2021

Danny DeVito looking at the Mario cast pic.twitter.com/qqZRoqeZ8J — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 23, 2021

WHY THEY DIDNT MAKE DANNY DEVITO MARIO? WHAT THE FUCK MAN IT WAS RIGHT THERE pic.twitter.com/Mke00FSFCK — AlanNG (@sgt_alangomez) September 23, 2021

Devito wouldn’t have been the only Always Sunny alumni to act in the film had he been cast, as the role of Luigi was given to Charlie Day. This dynamic within the world of Mario would have been something to behold, but it’s very unlikely we’ll see it.

Since Mario was already cast, fans have been asking for Devito to be given the role of Wario, Yoshi, or other characters within the Mario universe just to get him in on the action. While it seems unlikely Devito will star, you can catch Super Mario Bros. in theatres on December 21, 2022, barring any delays.