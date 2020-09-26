A Surprising Benedict Cumberbatch Movie Has Returned To Netflix’s Top 10 List

The end of September means the start of spooky season for many people. For others, however, the change of temperature and falling leaves is the beginning of a different holiday time. A lot of folks don’t particularly like Halloween and instead decide to look forward to the cheerier celebrations coming in just a few months. Maybe this can explain why The Grinch has now unexpectedly re-entered the top ten most-watched movies list on Netflix.

The 2018 animated family film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, has rocketed back up the chart as of late to return to its spot as one of the most popular flicks on the streaming service. While many of us are gearing up for October 31st, others are apparently already counting down the days to December 25th. In fact, the decision makers at the top may want to consider adding more Christmas material to the platform even earlier than they probably anticipated, as The Grinch is currently the 10th most-watched film on Netflix.

For those who don’t know, the pic tells the story of the eponymous crabby green creature who detests Christmas. When the citizens of a nearby village decide to amp up the festivities to an even greater degree, the Grinch takes matter into his own hands and steals the holiday from the residents while they sleep.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the movie made an absolute killing at the box office back in 2018. It grossed $511.6 million against a $75 million budget, making it the ninth most-profitable title of the year. I’m sure the executives at Universal didn’t feel too grumpy after seeing those numbers.

Tell us, though, are you excited to watch more holiday content this month, or do you think we should save the Christmas movies for December? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!