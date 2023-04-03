‘Suzume’ the hit anime film continues its Chinese box office domination as ‘Dungeons and Dragons’, ’65’ flop

The Japanese anime, Suzume continues to dominate the Chinese box office after it was reported that the films Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and 65 flopped in the region compared to its performance in the United States.

Honor Among Thieves and 65 were struck with poor ticket sales in China, and have only earned around $5 million and $600,000 respectively at the Chinese box office. Despite poor ticket sales, Honor Among Thieves received high praise from Chinese critics and moviegoers. The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the reason for the poor box office numbers is perhaps due to the Chinese audience’s “shrinking disinterest” in US movie content.

Comparatively, Suzume managed to earn $80 million at China’s box office, which led to the film breaking Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania‘s record of $19.4 million. Suzume is predicted to soon hit $90 million, which will crown it as the most commercially successful Japanese anime in China of all time.

Despite its poor performance in China, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has managed to do well back on home soil, and has earned around $35 million at the US box office. Meanwhile, 65 received over $12 million during its domestic opening and has earned over $54 million worldwide.

Suzume is Makoto Shinkai’s 13th anime film, following the success of Weathering with You and Your Name. The film was originally released in Japan back in November 2022, and has received over $9 million in its Japanese opening and grossed over $104 million in the country. Suzume is a film titled after a 17-year-old girl, who helps a mysterious young man close doors that when opened, will set off disasters in various locations around Japan.

Suzume is set for its US theatrical debut on April 14, 2023.