Sylvester Stallone Shares Gorgeous Rocky IV Director’s Cut Poster

Having recently survived his attempted cancellation in the most understated yet hilarious fashion possible by simply telling the internet that the story that had people labeling him a racist and traitor to his country wasn’t true, which is shocking when you consider it came from a tabloid, Sylvester Stallone went right back to work.

The action icon turns 75 years old this summer, and while he confirmed that he won’t be reprising one of his two signature roles in Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut Creed III, he’s been keeping busy tinkering away on one of Rocky Balboa’s most popular outings. The Director’s Cut of Rocky IV has been in the works since last year, and after revealing at the beginning of April that it was done, Stallone has debuted an official poster and teased that the release date will be announced soon, and you can check out the one-sheet below.

Naturally, the extended and hopefully even better version of Rocky IV will premiere in Philadelphia where the Italian Stallion has his own statue, but there’s no word yet on a potential home video or streaming release. The entire franchise recently fell under new ownership when Amazon purchased MGM, but due to prior distribution deals, the series is currently available on HBO Max.

In any case, since the beginning of last year, Stallone has finished the Director’s Cut of Rocky IV, completed reshoots on his gritty superhero thriller Samaritan after the production was forced on a months-long hiatus, voiced King Shark in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and started early development on a Rocky prequel show that he’s been shopping around Hollywood, so the downturn in business caused by the Coronavirus pandemic clearly hasn’t affected his work ethic in the slightest.