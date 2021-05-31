Sylvester Stallone Was Tricked Into Making 3 Movies During His Career

As you’d expect from someone with his level of experience that’s pretty much seen and done it all, Sylvester Stallone has always been very open when it comes to the highs and lows of his career. Most actors tend not to voice their regrets publicly, but the Rocky and Rambo legend has named at least six movies he wishes he’d never made, and there’s a handful more that he was basically duped into featuring in.

The first and most famous is Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, widely regarded as one of Sly’s worst ever efforts. Years later, it was revealed that he signed on to the project as the result of an epic troll job by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was offered the role first. The Terminator star read the script and knew it was terrible, but he leaked his interest nonetheless knowing full well that Stallone would be looking to steal a march on his action hero rival.

1994 action thriller The Specialist, meanwhile, was initially designed with an eye to making it a Steven Seagal vehicle, but after he passed, it was sent Stallone’s way instead. However, the producers only offered him fifteen minutes to make a decision otherwise they’d cast Warren Beatty. On the plus side, it was a big hit after earning over $170 million at the box office on a $45 million budget, despite being savaged by critics.

Last but not least, he was conned into making a cameo in 1997 mockumentary An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn after being convinced by a script that had him sharing a self-aware scene with Planet Hollywood cohorts Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis, where they team up for an action blockbuster called Trio. After signing on, he discovered that his business associates had been replaced by Whoopi Goldberg and Jackie Chan without anyone telling him, marking the third and hopefully final time that Sylvester Stallone was tricked into joining a film.