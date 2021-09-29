Taika Waititi Launches Campaign To Be The Next James Bond

It would be an understatement to call Taika Waititi a man of many talents, looking at his list of accomplishments to date. The actor, writer, director, producer and comedian has built up an eclectic and acclaimed resume covering shorts, feature films, television, music videos and commercials over the last two decades, and he’s got no intention of slowing down.

His independent features Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople both became the highest-grossing homegrown movies ever released in New Zealand, he helmed one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-ever installments with Thor: Ragnarok and returns with sequel Love and Thunder next summer. And that’s not even mentioning the Academy Award he scooped up for writing anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit in which he also played Adolf Hitler, as well as winning a Grammy for the soundtrack.

He has additionally directed an episode of The Mandalorian, landed an Emmy nomination for his voice performance as IG-11 and is developing a feature-length Star Wars blockbuster, so he’s a busy dude. He was also in Green Lantern, but let’s not talk about that.

The 46-year-old has now set his sights on an even bigger prize after putting himself forward to producer Barbara Broccoli as the next James Bond, which you can see below.

Here's How Henry Cavill Could Look As The Next James Bond 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As always, Waititi’s tongue is planted firmly in cheek, but that doesn’t mean he can’t throw his hat into the ring. Considering his jam-packed schedule for the foreseeable future, it’s safe to say that he won’t be suiting up the next time James Bond is recast.