Taika Waititi Reportedly In Talks To Direct A DC Movie

Taika Waititi has become one of the most talked-about filmmakers around over the past few years, thanks to his Marvel blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok and Oscar-winning comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit. His acclaim has got him invited back to the House of Ideas for 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, not to mention landing him a mystery Star Wars project. And it seems Warner Bros. might be looking to set him to work on the DCEU, too.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that the New Zealand director is in talks with the studio to helm an unknown DC film. Yes, despite his ever-growing list of commitments – which also includes the long-gestating Akira movie and a Flash Gordon reboot – Waititi could apparently end up adding another superhero adventure to his resume.

GFR is unable to offer up any details about this project, so it’s possible that WB could hand him one of their upcoming movies that’s already got a script. However, the outlet makes the good point that, with a talent like Waititi, you’d imagine they would hire him to write his own screenplay and let him take his pick of the whole DC universe. Similar to what they did with James Gunn and The Suicide Squad.

New Images From The Suicide Squad Show Task Force X In Action 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Speaking of which, this news comes hot on the heels of Waititi’s cameo as Ratcatcher in Gunn’s flick. This was his first appearance in a DC movie since 2011’s Green Lantern. We know that Waititi was keen to play a major role in TSS but couldn’t due to scheduling conflicts, so clearly, he’s got an itch to be a bigger part of this franchise. Still, he’s one of the busiest people in Hollywood right now so we’ll just have to see if these supposed talks with the studio come to anything.

DC fans, it’s time to start theorizing which characters from DC canon would best benefit from Taika Waititi‘s touch. Booster Gold? Mister Miracle and Big Barda? Have your say in the comments.